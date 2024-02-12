Rains in Dubai: Remote work to continue for government employees on Feb 13

In a nearly two-hour ceremony, there was a downpour of varied intensities and a surprise dip at the time for the lighting of the fire
As heavy rains continue in Dubai, government employees will work remotely for another day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
This comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
The advisory applies to all government employees in Dubai, except those whose work requires them to be present in the workplace.
UAE's educational authority has also declared the continuation of distance learning in all government schools on February 13.
Emirates Education Foundation announced the change taking into account the turbulent weather conditions in the country.
The decision aims to preserve the safety of students and faculty.
