Rains in Dubai: No cases of cholera reported, authorities confirm

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Thu 2 May 2024, 2:33 PM

No cases of cholera have been reported in Dubai, authorities have said after the heaviest rainfall on record left some areas in the UAE flooded on April 16.

Addressing concerns about the acute diarrhoeal infection, authorities said there have been no cases in Dubai.

“We advise the public to rely on official channels for accurate information and recommend preventive measures in all seasons and weather conditions,” the Government of Dubai Media Office said in an advisory prepared by multiple local authorities.

The authorities also denied rumours about water contamination in Dubai due to the rains. “However, as a precaution, we advise people to avoid accumulated rainwater and stagnant water,” the advisory said.

Addressing a question about some residents experiencing symptoms like diarrhoea and vomiting, the authorities advised them to seek medical assistance and receive appropriate treatment. “While these symptoms may not necessarily be related to water contamination, stagnant water can contribute. Therefore, we recommend avoiding stagnant water in any area.”

The advisory offered tips to stay safe from any potential exposure to water contamination. “These include avoiding direct contact with accumulated rainwater and stagnant water, properly draining accumulated water, refraining from using or drinking rainwater, and maintaining hand and food hygiene.”

When asked whom to contact with for testing water in their residences to ensure it is not contaminated, the authorities said: “Please get in touch with Dubai Municipality for water testing as they are the relevant authority.”

Earlier, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) had issued a general advisory, asking residents to stay away from stagnant water to avoid contamination risks. “Avoid direct exposure to stagnant water and, if necessary, wear protective tools such as gloves and boots. Thoroughly wash any part of your body, clothes, toys, or tools that have come into contact with stagnant water. Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth unless your hands are washed or sanitised,” the authority said in the advisory posted on X.

To prevent water accumulation, residents have been advised to clean the rainwater drains within their building or house. “Use designated rainwater drains to drain rainwater accumulations. Avoid opening and using sewage drainage holes to drain rainwater.”

If the ground sewage drains and water drainage networks around the house are blocked, residents should contact the Dubai Municipality's call centre at 800900 immediately. “Provide the location details and report the blockage of sewage networks. Emergency field teams will respond promptly to address the issue.”

