Rains in Dubai: 1,000 vehicles damaged by unstable weather, police say

The popular leader will address thousands of expats during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium today evening
About 1,000 vehicles were affected by adverse weather conditions that hit the UAE at the start of the week, authorities said on Tuesday.
The figure is based on the number of electronic certificates issued by Dubai Police.
Residents whose vehicles were damaged due to floods and other natural disasters applied for an electronic ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate to prove facts and establish circumstances in incident reports to request claims from insurance companies.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said “about 1,000 e-certificates were issued in less than 24 hours after the launch of the automated service” that allowed car owners to simply send a photo of the damaged vehicle.
The application for the certificate has long been available on the Dubai Police app and website, but motorists were required to bring their vehicles to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage.
Alrazzouqi said: "Now, there’s no need to bring vehicles to the police station. Car owners simply have to visit the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, choose the 'To Whom It May Concern' service for natural disasters, attach photos of their damaged vehicle, and within only five minutes, they will receive the certificate electronically for a fee of Dh95.
“Customers can also get more information by calling 901,” he added.
ALSO READ:
The popular leader will address thousands of expats during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium today evening
Dr Raj recently came to the UAE to check on saplings he planted in 2018
Due to attacks on ships in the Red Sea, orders placed through e-commerce portals are taking more time to reach their destinations
Car owners may also have to shell out another Dh50,000 to get the impounded vehicle release
During his visit, he will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discuss ways to deepen, expand, and strengthen the strategic partnership
The world is still on track to warm between 2.5 and 2.9 degrees Celsius over this century, according to UN estimates
The Municipality, in a post on Instagram, said that owners are 'requested to approach the Inspection and Control Department, Industrial Area 5'
'Events scheduled for Tuesday will also be postponed,' it said in a statement