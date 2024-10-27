Prime Minister of Vietnam arrives in Abu Dhabi on official visit

Photo: WAM

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was received by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and head of the honorary delegation accompanying the visiting Prime Minister, along with Dr Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, and several officials.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit to the UAE reflects the shared commitment of both countries to boost their ties.

Vietnam is the UAE's largest non-oil trade partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with non-oil bilateral trade continuing to flourish in the first half of 2024, reaching $6.1 billion, a growth of 9 per cent and 34 per cent compared to the same period in 2023 and 2022, respectively.