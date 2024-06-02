President Sheikh Mohamed, Emir of Qatar discuss Gaza proposal

President Sheikh Mohamed meets with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Emir of Qatar (L), at the Presidential Airport. Photos: WAM

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 4:13 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, fraternal relations and ways to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various fields to achieve the mutual interests of both countries and their visions for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, both the leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly the current developments in the Middle East and the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and providing full protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law, in addition to enhancing the response to the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

In this context, the two sides discussed the suggestions presented by US President Joe Biden regarding the crisis in Gaza.

The two leaders affirmed the support of the UAE and Qatar for all concerted initiatives and efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip, protecting the lives of all civilians and ending their suffering, and advancing efforts towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution that ensures the security and stability of the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE and a number of ministers and top officials.

Attending the meeting from the Qatari side were Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir of Qatar; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and top officials.