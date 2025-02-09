'Powerful sense of community': How Dubai is hub of living for almost 200 nationalities

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As Dubai received global accolades for cleanliness, safety, and other factors, the emirate continues to welcome visitors all over the world.

Dubai was among the top five safest cities in the world with a safety index of 83.7, according to findings revealed by Numbeo’s mid-2024 Safety Index by City rankings. The emirate also retained its position as the top destination for long-term remote workers, according to the 2024 Executive Nomad Index by property consultancy Savills.

In 2024, the emirate welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9 per cent year-over-year increase from 17.15 million in 2023, according to data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

"By continuing to create new opportunities and value-driven offerings for the global traveller, Dubai will not only maintain its status as a preferred destination but also strengthen its position at the forefront of global growth in the sector," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

He added that Dubai’s tourism growth reflects the strategic vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, embodied in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to consolidate the city’s status as a global hub for business and leisure and one of the world’s best cities to visit, live and work in.

Global accolades

For the fifth year in succession, Dubai secured the number 1 position globally for city cleanliness, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

At the 31st annual World Travel Awards, announced in November 2024, Dubai was crowned the world’s leading shopping destination and the world’s leading exhibition destination.

Mina Rashid was named the world’s leading cruise port, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the world’s leading airport. DXB also marked a decade at the top of ​​Airports Council International’s (ACI) list of the world’s busiest international airports (for traffic in 2023), following this up by welcoming a total of 92.3 million guests in 2024.

From fitness to shopping

In 2024, the Dubai Fitness Challenge saw the participation of 2.7 million, and the Dubai Shopping Festival celebrated its 30th edition with discounts, raffle draws, free concerts, and daily fireworks.

Other events attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors in 2024, including GITEX Global, with 200,000 attendees, the highest in its 44-year history, as well as Gulfood (150,000 attendees), and Arabian Travel Market (46,000 attendees).

Consolidating the city’s position as the world's leading meetings destination, Dubai last year secured the hosting of 437 future events, driven by Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of DET and the city’s official convention bureau. Marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of successful bids, the events secured in 2024 are set to attract an estimated 210,731 delegates to Dubai over the coming years.

Education and accessibility

Dubai seeks to champion inclusivity and accessibility for People of Determination, and the city is on the journey to being the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Via its ‘Dubai Way’ online training platform, Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) offers autism and sensory awareness training for the city’s tourist-facing workforce as well as courses in inclusive service, accessible tourism, and sustainable tourism.

In 2024, DCT also launched the Middle East’s first apprenticeship in Culinary Operations, anchored by leading industry partners including Gates Hospitality, Hilton, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

The transformative two-year programme provides a new source of recruiting and qualifying talent for Dubai’s ever-growing culinary sector.

At crossroads of East and West

Dubai attracted visitors from across the globe, with the highest rate of growth of visitors coming from Northeast and Southeast Asia combined. This was followed by Africa (by 20 per cent) and Commonwealth of Independent States and Eastern Europe (by 16 per cent).

Visitors from Western Europe also grew significantly, up 14 per cent, while maintaining its position as the number one source region for international visitors to Dubai.

The emirate is a global destination strategically located at the crossroads of East and West.

“Dubai’s economic trajectory is driven by its ability to adapt and innovate. This is supported by a diversified portfolio of industries, enhanced global connectivity, and an increasingly business-friendly environment. World-class infrastructure development and sustained investment in capacity have further solidified Dubai’s standing as a global leader across all critical segments,” sai Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

New openings spur hotel sector performance

New hotels dotted the skyline of Dubai in 2024, with openings including One&Only One Za’abeel, SIRO One Za’abeel, and The Lana Dorchester Collection.

Dubai is ahead of New York, Paris, Bangkok, Singapore, and nearly on par with London, in total hotel room inventory, according to Smith Travel Research, which provides data on the hotel industry worldwide.

Dubai’s hotel inventory at the end of December 2024 comprised 154,016 total available rooms across 832 establishments, compared to 150,291 rooms at 821 establishments in 2023.

A couple of new properties are also in the pipeline, including Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and the Mandarin Oriental Downtown.

The average daily rate (ADR) of Dh538 only rose marginally against the ADR of Dh536 in 2023, and according to STR Data, Dubai provided guests with more attractive average rates than global peers including Paris, New York, London and Singapore. Meanwhile, the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of Dh421 in 2024 was a 2 per cent increase on Dh415 the previous year.

"A powerful sense of community among the almost 200 nationalities living in Dubai is also seeing more residents advocate for the city, inviting and hosting their friends and family to experience it for themselves," Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuously innovating to exceed expectations, whether for tourists visiting for the first time, or for loyal repeat guests and residents exploring the city and enjoying its lifestyle offerings,” he added.

