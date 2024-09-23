UAE: Planet-friendly school meals, teachers with 'green' skills can mitigate climate change: Report

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 9:21 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 9:23 PM

Planet-friendly school meals, preparing youngsters for a changing planet, and equipping teachers with ‘green’ skills — these are some of the ways how climate change can be mitigated, according to a new report by Dubai Cares.

Released after two years of consultation with education and environment experts, the report has called for integration of education and climate change.

“School meal planning and policy can promote the use of native foods that are locally produced, with shorter supply chains,” the report noted. “By incorporating food system education and whole food approaches into the curriculum, children, teachers, and future generations are better informed about how the food system operates and can take advantage of opportunities to make it more sustainable."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The report pointed out that teachers can play a pivotal role in education of students about the environment. It cited the example of the program 'Teachers for the Planet' that has proven innovations in climate and education that are useful for teachers, school leaders, and education/climate policymakers.

Importance of education

Titled The Rewiring Education: The Climate Education Nexus, the report is a culmination of consultations and bold dialogue at the RewirEd Summit 2023 at COP28 UAE and beyond.

“There cannot be tangible accelerated progress on any of the global challenges without a complete rewiring of education systems globally,” read the foreword to the report.

“The report is a call to action to all stakeholders to sow the seeds of change wherever they may be to leverage the climate-education nexus to the fullest.”

It has offered five win-win solutions that emphasise holistic development, ensuring that every stage of a person’s educational journey equips them with the knowledge, skills, values, and experiences needed to contribute to and thrive in a sustainable world.