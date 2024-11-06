Pizza party, WhatsApp debates: UAE's Arab-American expats react after Trump claims election victory

Photo: Reuters file

[Editor's Note: Click here to follow the US election results live with Khaleej Times.]

American expats in the UAE expressed disappointment and joy in equal measure anxiously awaiting the results on Wednesday, with some waking early and eagerly checking updates to see who will enter the Oval Office as the historic election results unfold.

As the results trickled in throughout the morning, it started to appear that Trump had already secured a significant victory in the U.S. presidential election, marking a major political comeback.

The Republican candidate decisively defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, despite polls forecasting a close race.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump is now set to become the first former president in over 130 years to return to the White House.

Shared sweets, pizza treat at work

Afkar Ahmed, an American citizen of Sudanese origin, commended his efforts to engage with the key demographic and issues that matter to the common man.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, she said, “I’ve shared sweets and treated everyone at the office to pizza because I’m thrilled about Trump’s potential win — it’s great news for us. Since early this morning, I’ve been following the US elections closely, keeping up with the latest news across various channels and websites. Back home in the US, I’ve been calling my family every couple of minutes to stay updated. Everyone there is awake, and all my relatives and extended family are in the US."

"My older son, who is studying there and living in a dorm, has been telling me, ‘We’re not going to college today; everyone is awake, and there’s a general sense of euphoria.’ Most students are rooting for Trump."

Responding to how Donald Trump has attempted to tap into the anxieties of certain Americans by blaming immigrants for the nation’s problems, often portraying them as the cause of societal issues and using them as scapegoats, she added, “I support his stance on illegal immigration. Just like in many countries worldwide, illegal immigrants are seen as a drain on the economy, security, and social systems. Trump wants to address this issue."

Trump’s pragmatic approach

"I’m hopeful that he will also work toward halting the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan, and I believe he’ll apply pressure to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia. He has also fostered strong relations with the UAE, which will help improve bilateral ties,” she added.

Ahmed also reiterated that Trump’s background as a businessman gives her confidence that the US economy will thrive under his leadership.

“People are backing him because they expect job opportunities to increase and new businesses to emerge.”

“While I don’t always agree with his attitude, I believe that what matters is his ability to contribute to the country’s development and bring peace to the world. He’s practical and knows how to get things done,” added the Arab American.

'He doesn’t fully accept our community’

However, with new leadership, changing political dynamics, and potential policy shifts ahead, some people are concerned about the adverse impact this election could have on their future.

UAE resident, Renad Elamin, said, “As an Arab American, I have serious concerns about Donald Trump’s election. It often feels like he doesn’t fully accept or respect our community, and that’s painful. When you see policies or comments that seem to target us, it’s hard not to feel like he sees us as outsiders in our own country."

She reiterated that the current wars in Palestine and Lebanon make this even more personal for her. “It’s painful to watch people in our region suffer, and it’s hard not to worry that his foreign policies could be shaped by a lack of empathy or understanding for the Arab world,” added Elamin. 'Historical moment for the people of America' Similarly, American expat in Dubai, Natalia Miranda, originally from California, said she woke up at 4am and checked her phone to find a lot of messages from people back home. “I’m also part of a few WhatsApp groups where I’ve been discussing the election as the polls closed there. Based on the conversations I had a couple of days ago, I gathered that this is the outcome of the democratic process, and I have to respect it. The people of the United States have made their voices heard.” “I initially thought Kamala Harris would win. She faced challenges, like entering the race late after Biden stepped down, but she ran an impressive campaign with strong celebrity endorsements like Beyoncé. However, it seems that wasn’t enough, and they missed the mark. Still, I respect the process and the position of the President of the United States.” She noted that Trump’s policies on the economy, foreign policy, employment, and immigration seemed to resonate more with the public, especially on issues that matter most to ordinary people, compared to Kamala Harris’s proposals. “Ultimately, this is a historical moment for the people of The United States of America.” Inputs from Waad Barakat ALSO READ: LIVE: Trump wins presidential elections in ‘biggest comeback’ in US history, says media Trump's mass deportation push expected to utilise military, diplomats and other govt workers Trump's impending return to White House brings criminal cases to a halt