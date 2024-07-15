E-Paper

Photos: US basketball team in Abu Dhabi to prepare for Olympics

The US will face Australia today in the Basketball Showcase, at Yas Island's Etihad Arena

By WAM

Photo: USA Basketball/X
Photo: USA Basketball/X

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 1:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 1:57 PM

The USA Basketball Men's National Team has arrived in Abu Dhabi as part of their preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

For the second straight summer, the US Basketball Showcase will be hosted in the UAE capital, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

Photo: USA Basketball
Photo: USA Basketball
Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi/X
Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi/X

The team includes star players Stephen Curry and LeBron James, as well as the coaching staff, led by head coach Steve Kerr.


The team was invited to experience the emirate, and welcomed by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi/X
Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi/X

Today, the US and Australia will play against each other at 6pm local time (10am ET). The Americans will face Serbia on 17 July. Additionally, Australia and Serbia will tip off on 16 July. The games will be played at Yas Island's Etihad Arena.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE