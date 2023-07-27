Photos: UAE President receives condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed

Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council, in addition to overseas delegations and senior officials expressed their sincere sympathy to the entire Al Nahyan family

Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

By WAM Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 9:22 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the Federal Supreme Council, in addition to overseas delegations and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

They expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohamed and the entire Al Nahyan family.

The UAE President also received condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi from other mourners including sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

They all prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and that he be rewarded for a life dedicated to serving his country. They also asked God to grant solace and patience to all in this time of grief.

Alongside Sheikh Mohamed, condolences were received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of sheikhs.

