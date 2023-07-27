Photos: UAE President, family offer funeral prayers, lay Sheikh Saeed to rest

The royal family prayed for peace and mercy to be granted to Sheikh Saeed and that he be rewarded for a life he devoted to serving the country and its people

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 3:20 PM

Al Nahyan family came together in mourning as they offered the funeral prayer and lay Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed to rest on Thursday,

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — together with his family — performed the prayer for his brother at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Among those present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, were also seen at the mosque, along with other sheikhs and members of the family.

The royal family prayed for peace and mercy to be granted to Sheikh Saeed and that he be rewarded for a life he devoted to serving the country and its people. They also prayed for solace during this difficult time.

After the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed were among those seen lifting the body of Sheikh Saeed towards his final resting place.

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed was laid to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

