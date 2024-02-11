UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Photos: Bodies of UAE soldiers killed in Somalia arrive at Al Bateen Airport

Senior leaders, officers of defence ministry, and families and relatives of the martyrs attended the military ceremony

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 3:28 PM

Bodies of four UAE soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia arrived at Al Bateen Airport aboard a military plane belonging to the armed forces on Sunday morning.

The military ceremony to receive the bodies of the martyrs took place on the airport grounds, attended by a number of senior leaders and officers of the Ministry of Defence, as well as several of the martyrs’ families and relatives.

Colonel Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary 1 Mohammed Al Shamsi, Undersecretary 1 Khalifa Al Balushi, and Corporal Suleiman Al Shehhi were performing their duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces when the attack took place, according to the Ministry of Defence. The training of the Somali forces falls within the bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia in the Framework of military cooperation between the two countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, the ministry announced the deaths of three soldiers and an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force, as well as the injury of two others. However, one of the injured individuals succumbed to his injuries after returning home.

The Ministry of Defence extended its condolences to the soldiers' families and wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE