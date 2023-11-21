Want to strengthen early warning and response system if disease-spreading vectors detected
It's official: Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. is coming to the UAE — and he will be meeting expats in the country.
The Philippine missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced the details of the community event, which will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 5pm to 8pm.
Online registration is mandatory, the authorities said in the advisory.
Here's how to sign up:
Only Filipinos aged 18 years old and above can be part of the event. Gates will open at 3pm and close at 4.30pm, the embassy and the consulate-general added.
Those who are coming must be in smart casual or Filipiniana attire.
"For security reasons, large bags, selfie sticks, umbrellas and other items such as posters, banners, placards, and streamers will not be allowed inside the venue," according to the advisory.
Besides the community event, Marcos is expected to attend COP28 in Expo City Dubai, where world leaders are coming together to discuss the most pressing environment issues. COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12.
ALSO READ:
Want to strengthen early warning and response system if disease-spreading vectors detected
Rising temperatures, extreme weather and shifting disease patterns pose formidable obstacles worldwide
Outstanding government service is a right of the people residing in the Emirates, says Sheikh Mohammed
The law includes civil and commercial lawsuits, rental dispute lawsuits, executive cases, and requests for performance orders
The advent of air taxis is likely to generate thousands of jobs in the region within the next ten years
The UAE was among the first few countries to respond to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians
The Dubai Science Park filled with laughter and music as people from all walks of life shared stories of their experiences with ASD
Themed areas, programmes part of COP28