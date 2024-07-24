E-Paper

UAE: Pension payments of Dh794.5 million to be distributed on Friday

This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries

By WAM

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 12:06 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 12:08 PM

Around Dh794.5 million will be distributed on July 26 2024, benefiting 48,199 pensioners and beneficiaries, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced.

Dh794,520,346.03 in pension payments will be distributed on Friday. This marks an increase compared to July 2023, when Dh711,323,785.25 was allocated to 46,835 recipients. This month saw 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries and an additional Dh83,196,561 in payments.

The disbursements cover individuals under Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security, along with those whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with applicable pension laws.


