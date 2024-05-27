Pakistani mangoes arrive in UAE: Are they cheaper this year?

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 11:27 AM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 11:44 AM

The much-awaited Pakistani mangoes have arrived with the first consignments reaching the UAE last week.

Wholesalers and retailers said the supply of the fruit was satisfactory despite its lower production in the South Asian country largely due to the impact of climate change. Prices are, however, slightly higher owing to inflation in Pakistan and increased freight charges.

“The Pakistani mango season has officially begun with the government of Pakistan allowing exports from May 20, 2024. The initial vessel that arrived on May 23 brought in around 192 containers of Sindhri variety, approximately 4,600 tonnes, which is a substantial amount,” Mustafa Altaf, managing director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co., said.

Pakistani mangoes are loved by people all over the world for their unique taste. The Sindhri and Chanusa varieties are particularly known for their high pulp content, sweet fragrance and taste.

Higher prices

Prices of mangoes this year are slightly higher due to inflation in Pakistan and rising freight charges, which have increased from Rs280 to Rs320. “Freight rates may go up by two to 5 per cent further in the coming months,” said Yaseen.

Suppliers are charging slightly higher prices, Mustafa Altaf said, adding a box of Sindhri mangoes weighing 6kg is currently being sold for Dh28-30 in the wholesale market.”

Low yield due to climate change

The managing director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co. said it was unfortunate to hear that global climate change has affected the mango yield in Pakistan.

“This means that the quantity of mangoes could be less than what was expected or achieved in previous years. However, the mangoes are still being exported in good numbers to the UAE despite the challenges. I hope the Pakistani mango farmers and exporters are able to navigate this challenge and continue to provide high-quality mangoes this season."

Supply to UAE