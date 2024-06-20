Paid parking at Dubai Mall: How is it calculated, free areas, exemptions; all you need to know

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 8:08 AM

From July 1, parking will no longer be free in some areas at Dubai Mall. Maximum tariff can reach up to Dh1,000 for a 24-hour parking. Some parking areas, however, will remain free and there are some people who are totally exempted from paying parking fees.

The barrier-free system, that will enable motorists a smooth entry and exit at the car park, will be operated by Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator. To know more about the parking facilities, here are the FAQs (frequently asked questions) answered by Salik:

Where are the paid parking areas?

Parking tariff will be applied at Fashion, Grand and Cinema parking zones from July 1, 2024.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Are there free parking zones?

Zabeel and Fountain View parking are not subject to fees and remain free for now.

Are people of determination exempted from parking fees?

Yes, People of Determination are exempted from Dubai Mall Parking fees, but before that they need to apply for the exemption through Salik channels. For more information, please visit Salik website to check for the PoD eligibility list.

Are vehicles exempted from Salik fees also exempted from Dubai Mall parking fees?

Yes, vehicles exempted from Salik fees, including People of Determination, police, ambulances, civil defence, are also exempted from parking fees at the Dubai Mall.

Are senior citizens and residents exempted from parking fees?

Currently, senior citizens and residents are not eligible for exemption from parking fees.

How are the parking fees calculated and deducted, is it upon entry or exit?

Parking fees are based on the number of hours consumed in the parking as per the business rules after the end of the free hours (4 hours during weekdays and 6 during weekends from Friday to Sunday).

The amount will be deducted from your Salik account when you exit the parking facilities.

Parking rate on weekdays (Monday to Thursday):

Hours Rate 0-4 Free 4-5 Dh20 5-6 Dh60 6-7 Dh80 7-8 Dh100 >8 Dh200 >12 Dh500 >24 Dh1,000

Parking rate on weekends (Friday to Sunday):

Hours Rate 0-4 Free 4-5 Free 5-6 Free 6-7 Dh80 7-8 Dh100 >8 200 >12 500 >24 Dh1,000

How will Dubai Mall parking system work?

When a vehicle enters the paid parking zone, a camera captures the plate number. The Salik system processes the image, recognises the plate number and the related Salik account, and records the entry time.

Upon exiting, the system again scans the plate number, and records the elapsed time in the parking lot and calculates the parking fees and deducts it from the identified Salik account.

Do I need a Salik tag to use the parking facilities?

Yes, to use Dubai Mall parking facilities, you must have an activated Salik tag and Salik account.

How long is the grace period for free parking?

When using the Dubai Mall Parking, you can enjoy up top 4 hours of free parking during weekdays, and 6 hours of free parking during weekends from Friday till Sunday, after which you will be charged as per the approved parking Tariffs.

Does the Dubai Mall parking fees apply on vehicles with international plates or owned by tourists?

Yes, To use Dubai Mall parking facilities, you need to have an activated Salik tag and Salik account.

How much time do I have until I pay the parking fees in case I parked with no balance in my Salik account?

If you don’t have enough balance, once your Salik account is recharged, the pending parking fees will be deducted from it.

What happens if I don’t have enough balance when I park my vehicle at Dubai Mall?

Your Salik account will reflect a pending parking transaction, which will be deducted from your balance as soon as you recharge your Salik account.

How much is the fine if there is not enough credit or an active Salik tag?

Salik has not yet provided an answer to Khaleej Times about the exact violation fees. However, if you don’t have enough credit or an active Salik tag, once Salik account is created or recharged, the pending parking fees will be deducted from it.

Will motorists get an SMS notification before the free hours are over?

No, this service is not available yet. It is recommended to regularly monitor your Salik account balance using Salik website and online channels, and keep it recharged to avoid falling below a certain threshold.