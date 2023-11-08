Over Dh1 million per night: Influencer gives tour of world's most expensive suite at Atlantis, Dubai

Dh400 fine in UAE: Dubai Police remind parents risk of seating children under 10 in front seat of cars
Digital creator Alanna Panday has shared a virtual tour of the most expensive luxury suite in the world - located right here in Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.
The clip opens to Alanna, who is Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, exploring the 1,128 square metre penthouse apartment, called the Royal Mansion. As per her caption, a one-night stay at the penthouse apartment costs $100,000 (Dh1,022,950).
The features of the suite include four bedrooms, four bathrooms with steam rooms, a 12-seat dining/conference room, indoor and outdoor kitchens, a movie theatre, and office/library, a private bar and game room, a 10-seat Arabian-style sunken majlis, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, and a private deck with 360-degree views, reads her caption.
The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. A user said, “This is incredible.”
Watch it here:
As per the resort’s website, the Royal Mansion’s private foyer has 100-year-old olive trees. The penthouse offers a private chef and a personal butler to the guests. The in-room amenities, such as the bath gowns, are from the luxury brand Hermès.
Atlantis The Royal opened earlier this year in January in a lavish ceremony. The resort invited many A-list celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Jay Z, Liam Payne, and pop royalty Beyonce.
