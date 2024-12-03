'Our prayers can bring rain, unity’: UAE scholars urge residents to attend Istisqaa

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As the UAE prepares for the Salat al Istisqaa, which President Sheikh Mohamed called for, religious scholars are urging residents to gather for this act of worship, which carries spiritual, societal, and environmental significance. More than just a supplication for rain, the prayer reflects humility, repentance, and humanity's dependence on Allah’s mercy.

Dr Abdul Hameed Zafar, an imam at a mosque in Dragon Mart, explained the spiritual depth of Istisqaa. “When a believer prays for Istisqaa, he should be clear that rain is a gift from Allah. It is only through His mercy that it is bestowed upon us,” said Dr Zafar.

Photo: Supplied

How is the Istisqaa prayer performed?

Performed in two rakahs, similar to Eid prayers, Istisqaa is followed by a sermon featuring tasbeeh and prayers for forgiveness.

“Believers then reverse their prayer caps or cloaks, symbolising hope that conditions will change, just as the attire has been changed,” said Dr Zafar. He mentioned that this act aligns with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding, “Rain supports agriculture, replenishes dams, cools the weather, and reminds us of water’s significance as a resource.”

Sheikh Ayaz Housee, Imam and Khateeb at Al Manar Centre, highlighted the communal and spiritual importance of the prayer. “Istisqaa is a reminder of Tawheed (the oneness of Allah), repentance, and our dependence on Him. It brings communities together in collective worship to seek Allah’s mercy,” said Sheikh Ayaz.

Photo: Supplied

He further explained how the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set an example of this act of worship. He mentioned a hadith of the Prophet in this regard.

"Abu Hurayrah reported: ‘The Prophet of Allah (PBUH) went out one day to do Salatul-Istisqaa’ and prayed two rakahs with us without any Adhan or Iqamah. Then, he addressed us, supplicated Allah, and turned his face towards the Qiblah with his hands raised up. Next, he reversed his cloak, placing its left side on his right side and its right side on his left side.’

Environmental lessons Scholars also underlined the environmental implications of the prayer. Sheikh Ayaz explained, “The call for Istisqaa is an acknowledgement of the environmental challenges faced by the UAE and the region. Beyond its spiritual meaning, it encourages us to adopt sustainable practices and conserve water.” He added that Istisqaa underscores humanity’s reliance on Allah for all needs, saying, “This prayer is a chance to humble ourselves before our Creator and seek blessings not just for ourselves but for the entire community—including farmers, families, and the vulnerable.” As residents prepare for the prayer, scholars urge everyone to attend and reflect on its deeper meanings. “It is an opportunity to strengthen our connection with Allah and pray for the country’s benefit. As a Sunnah, it holds immense spiritual rewards,” said Dr Zafar. The Istisqaa prayer will be held at 11am on Saturday, and residents are encouraged to join their local mosques for this collective act of worship. ALSO READ: UAE President calls for rain prayers in mosques across country