OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, will participate at the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, India, on Saturday.
"It is an honour to be representing OPEC's Member Countries at the meeting, and one that is taking place in India, a key strategic dialogue partner of our Organisation. It is a vital platform to highlight OPEC's views on energy transitions and to further collaborate with key stakeholders," Al Ghais said.
Al Ghais will deliver remarks underscoring that energy security for all and decarbonisation must go hand-in-hand, the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all pathway to a sustainable energy future, and the importance of continued investments into the oil industry.
OPEC regularly participates in G20 energy meetings given the organisation's vital and important role in supporting stability of oil and energy markets.
Cooperation and dialogue with stakeholders of the global energy sector, including producers and consumers, are key principles that underpin OPEC's decisions and activities.
