One of Dubai's oldest community spaces gets makeover

Supplied photos

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 7:51 PM

One of Dubai’s oldest community spaces has got a makeover. The Hor Al Anz community playground has been a central gathering place for people of all ages and nationalities in the area for several years. Now, Dubai Municipality (DM) had partnered with a local company to revamp the ground for residents.

A basketball court and cricket pitch were beautified and transformed by the civic body along with delivery company Deliveroo in order to enhance the experience of all players in the area.

Painted with bright colours, both the pitch and the basketball court also bore the trademark Deliveroo mascot. On the court there were words like dribble, shoot and slam dunk painted on it while the pitch had the word strike on it.

“Hor Al Anz Community Playground is one of Dubai’s oldest community spaces located in the heart of the city,” said Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at DM.

“Working with Deliveroo to revamp and beautify the cricket pitch and basketball court reflects our shared vision of ensuring well-being and happiness for members of our community.”

Come and play

The spaces were inaugurated when a group of delivery riders took to the field for a friendly cricket match.

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East said: “Embracing art, diversity, and the dynamic spirit of Dubai, this project transforms communal areas into vibrant hubs where residents can come together, engage in play, and contribute to shared experiences.”

In a bid to enhance the quality of life in the emirate, DM has built community facilities in various parts. From walkways and public parks to playgrounds and exercise equipment, the civic body goes the extra mile to add value to people’s lives. In addition to this, the municipality also puts up community markets and provides opportunities to small businesses to showcase their products.

ALSO READ: