'One-day' driving test in UAE: 194 licence applicants benefit

The Express flight 613 with 154 passengers reached Thiruvananthapuram safely
Today, the Licensing and Drivers Affairs Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police revealed that within the span of two weeks, a total of 194 both male and female trainees benefited from the One-Day Test' Initiative across the emirate.
The one-day test initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests (preliminary and city tests) together on the same day.
The initiative offers a seamless two-stage process. The first stage, conducted electronically through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) application, involves opening a new driving license file and attending theoretical classes.
After passing the theoretical test electronically, the process moves to the second stage, where trainees undergo practical training sessions, guided by expert instructors.
Upon meeting the training prerequisites outlined by the driving schools' schedule, the date for the final test – encompassing both "provisional" and "city" licenses – is scheduled, and trainees can complete their tests on the same day, sparing them from multiple-day attendance.
Colonel Khaled Mohammed Al-Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department urged prospective applicants to capitalize on the remaining duration of the initiative, which is set to run until the end of September.
He encouraged interested individuals to seek further information and address any queries by contacting the department's helpline at (901).
ALSO READ:
The Express flight 613 with 154 passengers reached Thiruvananthapuram safely
She recounts her story with Khaleej Times after UAE Supreme Court dismisses payment default case
Penalties apply for late filing and payment of corporate taxes, as well as for not maintaining proper records or providing required tax information
Establishment of these entities also represents a first step towards investigating and cracking down on financial crimes
Netizens showered their blessings and love for the ruler and his sibling
Service could be accessed by filling and submitting requests along with the required supporting documents and paying the fees
Wax figure relocated from London to the emirate and was unveiled by her son, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
The emirate's first royal female pilot has accomplished several feats, including becoming the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor