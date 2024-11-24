'One big family': Toddlers, people of determination enjoy 'accessible fitness' in Dubai Run 2024

KT Photos: Shihab/Nasreen

Age and abilities were no barriers as thousands took to the emirate’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road to participate in the Dubai Run on Sunday, November 24.

For Indian expat Amardeep Monteiro, who has been affected by polio, it was her first time participating in the Dubai Run but she couldn’t be happier. “All these years I didn’t come because I thought I had to run but then I heard that you could walk as well,” she said, as she moved with a walking support. “I am really enjoying myself and I love this energy.”

KT Photo: Nasreen

A resident of UAE for over 35 years, she said the run gave her a glimmer of hope. “With so much war and destruction all over the world, seeing thousands of people here on Sheikh Zayed Road running alongside each other as one big family fills me with hope and happiness,” she said. “Next year, I hope to come back with my family.”

The Crown Prince of Dubai led the way for the run that kicked off a little after 6.30am as police vehicles including a cyber Tesla truck led the way to ensure safety.

KT Photo: Shihab

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, became a part of the thronging crowds that covered the road in foot traffic, instead of the usual rows of vehicles.

Dressed in a full-sleeved shirt and donning the blue registration number 003 to run the 10km route, Fazza – as he is popularly called – was joined by a sea of runners dressed in this year’s green jerseys as they once again proved that Dubai is one of the fittest cities in the world.

For Filipina expat Jean and her 5-year-old son Kalem, it was the second time participating in the run. Kalem, who has been in a wheelchair since birth, enjoyed himself. “He loved the energy last year,” Jean said. “There were a lot of other children of determination doing the run. It felt like we were building a community of our own.”

The duo who stay in the Hudaiba area walked over 45 minutes to get to the starting line. “It didn’t make sense to take the car and find parking,” she said. “So we just decided to walk and it was a great experience.”

Abu Dhabi resident Siddique and his family drove into Dubai on Saturday night and parked their car at a relative’s house to take part in the event. “We slept for just an hour and came here to the start line at 5am,” he said. “This is one event my family and I never miss. The vibe and energy of it is something else altogether.”

The free run marked the closing day of the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) that has turned the city into an open gym. This year, the proceedings were made more colourful by skydivers, paragliders, and an aircraft that did acrobatic stunts in the sky. Police officers mounted on horseback were part of a huge team of security personnels who cleared roads and helped runners.

One person who was excited about the horses was 2-year-old Kabir Hemani, who came to the run with his family. “His father tells him an imaginary story about horses who run on Sheikh Zayed Road and now he thinks it is true because he has seen the horses here,” chuckled his mother Zahra.

Kabir Hemani. KT Photo: Nasreen

Metro services began as early as 3am to help runners get to the start line in time. According to 61-year-old Hana Taha, the trains were busy. The British expat drove from Dubai Hills to Jumeirah Lake Towers to pick up her daughter Nadia and the duo took the metro to the run. “It was absolutely packed when we got on it at about 5.30am,” she said. “But it was more convenient than driving here. It was great that that the metro began that early.”

It was the first time that she participated in the run. “The energy and vibe is really something else,” she said. “I am definitely coming back next year.” Nadia said the DFC was her favourite month of the year. “I love how fitness becomes so much more accessible,” she said. “It is the best time.”

Another first-timer was little Ellie. The one-year-old was joined by her parents, who also participated for the first time. "She loves being outdoors and we wanted her to have this experience," said her mother Chin. "She stops every couple of metres to look at something or wave at someone. She is really enjoying herself." Ellie and Chin. KT Photo: Nasreen Participants were able to choose between two scenic routes: the 5km Downtown course which was ideal for families, beginners, and casual runners, or the more challenging 10km along Sheikh Zayed Road. While both courses started near the Museum of the Future, the 5km route wound past landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, ending at Souk Al Bahar near Dubai Mall on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Meanwhile, the 10km route stretched along Sheikh Zayed Road, crossing Dubai Canal Bridge, and looping back towards DIFC's Gate Building. June and Iya. KT Photo: Nasreen For some, the run was a platform to portray their culture. Filipina expat June wore a Salakot hat as she ran alongside her 13-year-old neice Iya. "My father is a farmer and fisherman," she said. "This hat belonged to him and for the last three years I have been doing the run with this hat to honour him and everything he does." The duo said they enjoyed doing the run together as it was their time to bond. KT Photo: Shihab KT Photo: Shihab