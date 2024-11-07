'Obsessed with makeup': Some UAE kids want fashion, beauty products they see online

More than 63 per cent of Gen Alpha children ask their parents for fashion, beauty, and makeup products they see online. That's according to HostingAdvice's latest study on Gen Alpha's online shopping behaviours.

The hosting service provider's study also revealed that nearly 70.4 per cent of parents with children aged 7-14 report receiving these requests at least weekly, while 28 per cent of parents experience daily requests from their kids.

It also highlighted a strong interest in skincare and cosmetics from a young age, with 37 per cent of Gen Alpha kids aiming to be social media influencers.

What attracts them?

Palestinian expat in the UAE, Zain Osama's nine-year-old sister Naya is obsessed with makeup, skincare, and perfume. She observes her two elder siblings and mother using them.

"We try not to encourage her obsession, especially since she's only nine. However, she occasionally uses our products or even my mom's. But we try to keep it under control and limit the usage to safer, more basic products, like medical items. But she is into everything, though."

Zain added, "I think she likes certain products because they’re affordable and fit within her allowance. She watches a lot of family channels on YouTube, which is probably influencing her. Since she also does gymnastics, she’s into a sporty style. The makeup challenges featured on those family channels likely impact her fashion choices, too."

She explained that the family aims to give Naya the space to explore her identity while also offering guidance when necessary, especially about the potential adverse effects of using skincare and hair ingredients designed to treat mature skin.

"Lately, she’s really into the sleek bun trend, using gel to flatten her hair back. She loves the look, but we’ve been trying to explain that it might not be the best for her hair in the long run," added the 23-year-old.

Naya

Tilt towards Korean products

Meanwhile, as children spend more time on social media and online platforms, 65 per cent of parents indicate they have increased their spending on their kids, according to the survey.

Afreen Iqbal said, "My 14-year-old niece Mehreen likes using Korean brands. While our generation preferred lipstick, she opts for matte-finish lip tints that give a glow without the traditional look. She saves pocket money for makeup and often requests it as a birthday gift. She follows Korean actresses and K-pop stars online, keeping up with the brands and accessories they endorse, including handbags. I remember her mother spent Dh850 on a haircut and lowlight for her last birthday.

Mehreen

"Indian actresses, like Katrina Kaif and other celebrities, also influence Asian children here. For example, her collaboration with Huda Beauty had a big impact, especially in Dubai, where it's extremely popular. After seeing the campaign, my niece asked for Katrina Kaif's lipstick and was browsing an online platform to order it," she added.

Persistent marketing tactics

Experts explained that retail therapy is accessible to almost anyone with a device, and it's driven by highly engaging, persistent marketing tactics that create an endless cycle of wanting more. HostingAdvice consumer technology expert Christian de Looper, said, "Retail therapy is real, and it's transitioned to the digital world. Children and teenagers have never been immune to the pulls of advertising, but in an online world, the want to get new stuff is supercharged, no matter what our age. However, this has certainly been made worse by advertising in social media apps, like TikTok." Wellness experts highlighted that for Gen Alpha, beauty and fashion products become not just items but symbols of belonging and identity. They're often an extension of the same patterns of validation and self-worth that millennial parents, many of whom grappled with their cycles of external validation, may unconsciously model or enable. Children are highly responsive Girish Hemnani, a life coach based in Dubai, said, "Given the foundational wiring of Gen Alpha as social media natives, it's no surprise that over 63 per cent of them are now requesting fashion, beauty, and makeup products they see online. Social media platforms like TikTok play a pivotal role in shaping their tastes and self-image. Born into an environment where everything is shareable and influenced, they are highly responsive to visual, aspirational content from influencers and peers, setting beauty and fashion as aspirational milestones. "In my practice, I've seen a noticeable trend of parents, especially those of young daughters, expressing concern about this obsession. Many parents feel uneasy as they watch their children, who are still so young, become fixated on aesthetics and consumer trends," he added.