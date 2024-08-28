'Now, I will be free': Illegal UAE residents find hope as visa amnesty kicks off on Sept 1

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

For hundreds of overstaying expats, the news of UAE's upcoming amnesty program, set to begin on Sunday, September 1, has brought a much-needed sigh of relief.

“It was my dream to work in the UAE. When I arrived, I was so happy. But this joy did not stay with me for long,” said Kamil, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi worker residing in Jebel Ali.

Kamil arrived in the UAE on a visit visa in December 2019, hoping to secure plastering work. However, the onset of the covid pandemic disrupted his plans. “I worked on a visit visa for three months, but due to covid, my employer couldn't issue my residency visa. In February 2022, I approached him again, but he told me I had to clear all my penalties first, which I couldn’t afford to do,” said Kamil.

The amnesty has given him a second chance. “Finally, I will be able to work in the UAE peacefully after finding a job. This government scheme will help me live my dreams of working in the UAE,” he said.