'No shame in asking for help': UAE policymaker shares tips on balancing work, motherhood

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:11 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:12 PM

Sahia Ahmad, a trailblazing Emirati policymaker, a barrister, and a mother, has put on different hats in her life with a great amount of success.

The current CEO of regulatory policy and governance at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has excelled in her career while maintaining a healthy balance between her professional and personal life as a mum of four children. She is also the first Emirati to be a member of the UK Bar Council.

Marking International Women’s Day, she reveals how she manages a work-life balance, countering challenges while breaking new ground in her field.

It takes a village

“My journey has profoundly underscored the truth in the saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’. This village, for me, has been an eclectic mix of family, friends, colleagues, and hired support. Each has played a pivotal role, not just in caregiving but in providing emotional support that has been my backbone.”

Ahmad pointed out that there is no shame in asking for help.

“This was a lesson hard-earned, as I initially grappled with the societal expectation that mothers should manage on their own. By embracing my village, I’ve been able to pursue my career ambitions while ensuring my family thrives. This support network is not a sign of weakness; it’s a testament to strength, community, and the power of collective support.”

Quality over quantity

Early on while balancing work with motherhood, she made a conscious decision to prioritise quality of interactions over quantity of time.

“This decision was born from the realisation that my children benefited more from engaged and joyful moments together than from longer periods marked by distraction or stress. Choosing activities that we all genuinely enjoyed allowed me to forge deeper connections with my children, making our time together more meaningful. This approach has not only alleviated some of the guilt but has also enriched our family life.”

Two out of three

“A piece of advice that has guided me through the years is the notion that life is a balancing act among work, family, and social life, but only two can be prioritised at any given time. This advice resonated deeply with me, especially in the early years of motherhood and career building.”

Ahmad chose to focus on work and family, which meant her social life took a backseat.

“This was not a loss but a conscious choice that allowed me to dedicate myself fully to what was most important to me. Over the years, this balance has naturally evolved, but the principle remains a cornerstone of how I manage my time and commitments.”

Pressure cooker theory

“One of the most personal concepts I’ve developed is ‘the pressure cooker theory’, a term I’ve coined to describe the need for a controlled release of the pressures that build up in our personal and professional lives. Just like a pressure cooker, we too can explode if we don’t manage the steam.”

Ahmad pointed out that finding trusted individuals to share your frustrations and challenges acts as a vital release valve, preventing the pressure from reaching a boiling point.

“This approach has been crucial in my ability to navigate high-pressure environments without succumbing to stress. It’s a strategy that underscores the importance of emotional intelligence and the value of supportive relationships in achieving both personal well-being and professional success.”

Reflecting on the journey ahead, she pointed out that the laws in the country and the visionary leaders have provided women with equal opportunities in all aspects of life.

“Dubai’s commitment to bridging the gender gap through equal pay and representation demonstrates the recognition of the immense contribution women bring as leaders in any role we are in. This commitment aligns with the values reflected in the country, where women have achieved significant milestones, boasting the highest number of UAE women on Forbes 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen in 2023.”

Ahmad hopes that by sharing her life experiences, she can inspire and empower other women to navigate the complexities of modern-day life with resilience and grace.

“Together, we can continue to break barriers and support each other in achieving our fullest potential.”

