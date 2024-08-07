No photography: Abu Dhabi Police announces security exercise

With tensions escalating and safety concerns mounting, travellers are adjusting their itineraries and constantly checking for updates
Abu Dhabi Police will conduct a security exercise in the morning of August 8.
In cooperation with partners, the exercise will measure readiness and enhance response to tackle any situation. Residents have been alerted not to take photographs or approach for public safety.
The exercise will be carried out in Al Haffar, Abu Dhabi City, the police announced in a post on X.
Police frequently carry out such exercises in the interest of safety and security. Earlier, a 3-day nationwide exercise, involving the movement of military vehicles, was conducted till July 28.
