No licence needed: Dubai’s Global Village opens registration for kiosks, food carts

The multicultural destination say kiosk and food cart partners have witnessed 'impressive returns' on their investments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM

Dubai’s Global Village has announced the opening of registration for kiosks and food carts for season 28 that begins on October 18. Operators can participate without the need for a trade licence. The multicultural destination said kiosk and food cart partners have witnessed “impressive returns” on their investments, with some of them continuing to participate since 1997.

The attraction offers a comprehensive range of services and support to entrepreneurs. These include kiosk structures and assists with staff visas. With the requirement of trade licence eliminated, entrepreneurs can “set up their F&B businesses seamlessly”. This also makes Global Village the “perfect location for individuals looking to test their new F&B concepts with minimal risk”.

The destination offers storage facilities for inventory management and supports entrepreneurs in collaborating with signage companies for branding. It also provides Federal Tax Authority registration support, ensuring compliance with tax regulations, and assists in acquiring point-of-sale (POS) systems and electronic payment terminals to simplify the payment process for customers.

“Entrepreneurs will also benefit from the unique advantage of not having to worry about utility bills,” Global Village said.

The theme park attracted a record 9 million visitors from around the world last season and will open a week earlier than usual this year.

