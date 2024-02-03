'No less than a man': How this female Emirati cop is training her team to win UAE SWAT Challenge

Lt. Afra Al Nuaimi

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 6:00 AM

A 27-year-old female police officer is on a mission to lead her all-Emirati Dubai Police women’s team to victory in a battle of wit and tactics, designed to push their limits and demonstrate their unit's operational excellence.

Lt. Afra Al Nuaimi’s has set her eyes upon the first place in the 5th edition of UAE SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Challenge, kicking off today, February 3, at Dubai Police Al Ruwayyah Training City.

Every challenge requires team work, tactical skill, physical ability, and proficiency — and Al Nuaimi said her team are ready and raring to compete. “This year we aim for the first position,” she told Khaleej Times.

A total of 87 teams from 48 countries, including five all-women and two mixed teams, will compete in five challenges, including tactical operation, obstacle course, officer rescue, tower challenge, and assault competition.

The total cash pool has been increased from $170,000 to $260,000, as organisers said this year’s edition attracted the largest number of competing teams as of yet.

11-member squad

Al Nuaimi said they have chosen the best officers from a pool of 40 registered police women who underwent rigorous tests and challenges before the final 11-member squad was selected for the competition.

“We started training since August last year,” shared Al Nuaimi, adding: “The daily training was comprehensive training in terms of physical and mental exercises."

Last year, the Dubai Police women’s team participated for the first-time as the only all-female squad, competing against 55 teams. They secured 10th place.

Al Nuaimi said she is confident of her team. “We complement each other and the team has proven high fitness levels and endurance,” she added.

Al Nuaimi is also on a mission to prove gender equality. She noted: "A woman's role is no less than a man's.”

Pushing their limits

She also credits the support from her family, government authorities, and Dubai Police for pushing their limits in the competition.

Al Nuaimi entered Dubai Police in 2016. She advanced her rank after four years of rigorous study and hard work. She is also an athletic and resilient individual. She said: “Injuries are common in our line of work and when we train, but, typically, it takes only a week for me to fully recover, with no serious injuries."

Al Nuaimi is also proud that the presence of her team has inspired more women's teams to compete. The other women’s teams are from Abu Dhabi Police, Chilean Police, Belarusian Police and Royal Thai Police.

“We have been well-trained, we are fully prepared and we are confident to win,” Al Nuaimi said.

