'No chores for women': UAE's Irish expats mark Little Christmas in lovely tradition

It's Christmas again today for some expats in the UAE — but this time, men are not invited. Instead, they should be doing all the household chores and look after the children so women can take “a full day off”.

“Happy Women’s Christmas!” Irish ladies greet each other on January 6, marking the long-held tradition of Nollaig na mBan, called ‘Women’s Christmas’ or ‘Little Christmas’ in English.

Bev Payne, a mum in Dubai, won’t be cooking for the family today.

“I will order takeaway as we (women) are not allowed to cook,” said Payne, who hailed from Ireland’s Cork city. Since January 6 falls on a Monday this year, Payne celebrated early and went out with her friends on Saturday.

Aeda Baker, a teacher in the emirate, “will be relaxing after school”.

Explaining the practice, Baker said the day was meant to serve as a big thanks to women “who traditionally would have worked hard over Christmas preparing food and presents”.

“It is a day when the men do the household chores and look after the kids,” she told Khaleej Times. “In Ireland, I would usually go out with my friends for a meal and a drink on Women’s Christmas.”

Aeda Baker and her family

Another mum, Eleanor Nolan, grew up knowing about this lovely Christmas tradition.

“I remember being really little, and even the parish priest would encourage the dads to take over the dinner and child-minding duties for the day,” said Nolan, who has been living in Dubai since 2000.

Through the years, however, Women’s Christmas has evolved, said Dubai resident Amy Carroll.

It started at a time when women, mainly mothers, did the majority of housework for the festive season. “Nollaig na mBan was a day for them to step away from the chores and call their friends for tea and cake,” Carroll said.

Today, since household responsibilities no longer solely fall on the mother of the house, it became a day or a night out — but still a time for women to pamper themselves, she added.

Amy Carroll and her family

One could get her hair and makeup done or, perhaps, get a manicure and pedicure during the day and head out with friends, said Payne.

Nollaig na mBan celebrations are definitely bigger back in their Irish hometowns, with freebies and special promos offered to women, but these expats in Dubai have always kept the festive spirit alive within their circles.

For Nolan, the day is usually spent catching up with friends at each other’s houses.

“It all really depends on when the day falls. This year, it’s the first day back at school so, [for us,] it’s postponed to Wednesday. Dubai Irish Mums will have a wee table quiz,” she said.

Eleanor Nolan and her 10-year-old son Cian

It’s also the last day of Christmas

Remember the English carol 12 Days of Christmas? January 6 is also the 12th and final day of Christmas. For many Catholics, it marks the period from the birth of Jesus on December 25 to the day of the ‘Epiphany’ when ‘the three wise men’ found and recognised him.

Hence, for the Irish, January 6 is also a day to take down the festive decorations, from the sparkling tree to the wreaths, garlands, and giant nutcrackers. Baker said: "[Women's Christmas also] marks the end of Christmas for us. It is the last day of the decorations. I've known about it as far back as I can remember." It's the same for Carroll and her family. "We wouldn't take down our Christmas decorations until after Nollaig na mBan. Most Irish households both at home and abroad continue to do this," she said. Payne even believes it's "bad luck" to keep decorations away before January 6. As families wrap up Christmas today, Irish mums in the UAE hope more people would celebrate the women in their homes. Times may have changed, with men now expected to do their share of household chores — however, most women remained devoted to making Christmas happen, from getting gifts for everyone to whipping up multiple feasts, and ensuring the house is kept orderly after all the merrymaking. "What's lovely is that there seems to be a massive resurgence in interest in Women's Christmas, and especially among my non-Irish friends," said Nolan. "It should be a worldwide tradition," Carroll said.