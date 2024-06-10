'No accidents in 3 years': Dubai Police honour safe drivers in initiative that helped save Dh24 million

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:47 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:49 PM

The Dubai Police have honoured 22 “ideal” drivers within the force for not committing a single traffic offence or causing an accident over the last three years.

The drivers were honoured as part of a programme called ‘Safe Driving Stars’ that helped the police save Dh24 million in “government expenditure rationalisation”.

Colonel Samira Abdullah Al Ali, director of the Insurance Department at the General Administration of Transport and Rescue, said: “The initiative contributed to reducing traffic accidents involving force vehicles by 40 per cent. This contributed to reducing the average response time to various emergencies to two and a half minutes.”

All in all, the programme will honor over 100 people — including civilians — across three categories for safe driving. It aims to urge drivers to adhere to traffic laws to improve performance and enhance traffic safety on the roads.

“The Safe Driving Stars initiative is one of the most prominent initiatives that aims to promote a culture of traffic safety and responsible driving and educate drivers on the best traffic practices. The initiative seeks to reduce traffic accidents,” said Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs.