New Year's Eve LIVE: Dubai's Al Asayel Street now closed

Fireworks from over 60 locations across all seven emirates, more than 10,000 drones, and hundreds of performances will light up the first few minutes of New Year 2025 in the UAE.

Whether it is Abu Dhabi’s non-stop 53-minute fireworks display, Dubai’s 45 aerial pyrotechnics, or Ras Al Khaimah’s longest-yet laser drone show, the UAE will sizzle into 2025 in style.

With reporters and multimedia journalists stationed at key celebration zones in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, Khaleej Times will capture the UAE’s New Year’s Eve action LIVE as it unfolds.

Don’t miss a beat as we cover the buzz at Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Global Village, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Al Marjan Island. We even have two journalists joining revellers welcoming 2025 in the middle of a desert and aboard a yacht cruising around the waters of Dubai.

Here's the latest:

4.25pm: Getting ready

Take a look at this worker cleaning the fountain for the show tonight at Al Majaz Corniche in Sharjah.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

4.17pm: Take alternative routes as Al Asayel Street closes

Al Asayel Street is now closed from Oud Metha Road to Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Police have confirmed. Residents reported having received a safety alert from the police about the closure. Motorists have been advised to use these alternative routes: Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.

Earlier, authorities had said that Al Mustaqbal St, Financial Center St. Lower Deck and Al Asayel St would be closed from 4pm.

4.10pm: Traditional welcome for a night to remember

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

As doors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival opened at 4pm, visitors were welcomed in a traditional Emirati fashion.

Marking an evening to remember, the crowd witnessed a vibrant Emirati folk dance, Al Yola, which was beautifully complemented by a song that encapsulated the spirit of the festival.

4.06pm: Did you get this public safety alert?

The Dubai Police sent out a message to all residents, reminding everyone of a road closure:

4pm: These roads are now closed

Dubai

Al Mustaqbal St

Financial Center St. Lower Deck

Al Asayel St

Ras Al Khaimah

Emirates Roundabout

Union Bridge

Al Hamra Roundabout

Cove Rotana Bridge

3.44pm: Fireworks with family

Are you headed out to catch one of the many fireworks shows in Dubai with your family?

Then, you would be pleased to know that authorities have designated spaces for families across some of the most popular spots to catch the fireworks.

These special zones will apply to two main celebration areas: Downtown Dubai, which covers the Burj Khalifa show, and Dubai Hills Estate.

To know more about those locations, and how to get there, click here to read.

3.34pm: Crowds start pouring in

Residents and tourists have started pouring into Dubai’s Global Village (GV) — which will be counting down to 2025 SEVEN times tonight.

A queue of cars towards Global Village parking lots was spotted as early as 3.30pm.

KT Photo: Shihab

Visitors have started walking towards the gates, which will open at 4pm.

3.28pm: 'Going to be a memorable experience'

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Among the first visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi are Aananya Sehgal and Hannah Pfister, who came all the way from Dubai. The Indian and South African expats left early to avoid potential traffic and have now been waiting for three hours for the festival to begin.

“We're most excited about the fireworks! This is our first time attending the Sheikh Zayed Festival, so it's going to be a memorable experience,” said Hannah.

Aananya mentioned that the choice of location this year is particularly special because she read that the festival will feature an impressive 53 minutes of fireworks displays today. It’s also a new venue she is eager to explore on New Year's Eve.

As the crowd begins to gather to enter the Sheikh Zayed Festival, preparations are in full swing, with doors set to open at 4pm.