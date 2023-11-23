New Year's Eve in Dubai: How Burj Khalifa is outdoing all its fireworks, laser shows in previous years

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:34 PM

As Dubai prepares for the biggest New Year's Eve celebration at the Burj Khalifa, organisers announced more details about the show on Thursday.

Emaar Properties revealed that the New Year's Eve 2024 show in Downtown Dubai will be a seamless integration of technology, artistic excellence, and human ingenuity.

The visual composition on the Burj Khalifa's façade was meticulously designed by a crew of visionaries and technicians throughout 671 working days. An increase from previous seasons, the 325 strategic firing positions in this year's show are choreographed to create a breathtaking spectacle in the sky, the organisers said in a statement.

Paying tribute to the spirit of Dubai, more than 2,800 shooting directions transform the night sky into an intricate pattern of colours and shapes. An unprecedented 15,682 pyrotechnic elements will be featured in the performance, with each having a distinct firing sequence coordinated using state-of-the-art computer technology.

In harmony with the display, the Dubai Fountain is set to present a breathtaking choreography of its own.

Under the direction of Peter Kopik, WET's chief choreographer with a rich history of nearly three decades in fountain choreography, this year's Dubai Fountain show will present an awe-inspiring blend of water artistry, light, and sound, in synchronisation with Burj Khalifa's display.

The show will feature over 6,600 lights and 127 strobe strings that will illuminate the water, with 6,700 fog nozzles creating an ethereal atmosphere.

The statement added that a limited number of tickets for a prime viewing spot in Burj Park is still available for sale on Platinumlist.

ALSO READ: