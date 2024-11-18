New venue for SIBF soon? Sharjah Ruler allocates site on Emirates Road

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council has directed the allocation of a new site for the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The designated location, which is situated on Emirates Road opposite the Sharjah Mosque, is set to become a dedicated venue for the renowned annual literary event, said Sharjah Media Office.

SIBF is one of the largest literary events in the world, drawing publishers, authors, and readers from across the globe.

The Expo Centre Sharjah, a state-of-the-art exhibition venue in the emirate, has been hosting the event for several years, providing ample space and facilities to accommodate the fair's diverse programs, exhibitors, and large number of visitors.