New UAE traffic radars, US travel rule: 3 changes that will take effect from October

In the UAE, public safety, convenience, and quality of life have always been a priority so, after thorough evaluations, new services and policy updates are rolled out from time to time.
At least six rules and amendments came into effect in the second half of the year alone — from new paid parking areas to mandatory licence for influencers.
As the last quarter of the year begins in a few days, more changes will be implemented.
Here are three new rules and systems that will take effect from October:
Driving in Ajman will be much safer as new traffic radars will be activated to catch serious violations, such as using phones behind the wheel and failure to wear seat belts. Take note that these two offences are punishable by a Dh400 fine and four black points.
This smart monitoring system will start operations from October 1.
Emiratis with a valid US visa will be able to skip queues and extra paperwork when they travel to the country, thanks to an agreement signed during the UAE President's visit to Washington.
From October, UAE citizens will be able to sign up for the US Global Entry Programme, which will expedite the arrival process and grant them express check-in benefits.
They will be able to immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US Customs and Border Protection Pre-clearance facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry, avoiding long lines and additional requirements.
Starting October 1, UAE citizens who are tying the knot in Abu Dhabi will need to undergo genetic testing as part of premarital screening.
Couples can get the service done at any of the emirate's 22 primary care centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain.
Genetic testing results will be issued in 14 days. This screening helps couples identify if they are carriers of shared genetic mutations that could be passed on to their future children and cause preventable diseases.
