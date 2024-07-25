Neck fans, seat coolers: 8 UAE summer gadgets to help you beat the heat

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 12:32 PM

With the summer heat hovering over the 50-degree-Celsius mark and humidity hitting 95 per cent, UAE residents are turning to some novel gadgets to stay cool. Whether on the streets, inside cars, or at home, these tools and devices have become essentials as days get hotter.

Khaleej Times checked out some shops and markets and noticed the huge demand for such items. From Dubai's Dragon Mart to Deira Market and China Market in Ajman, stores are bustling with customers adding these unique 'coolers' to their carts. The good thing? They won't break the bank as prices start at Dh20.

1. Handheld fans

A common sight on the streets, handheld fans are the go-to gadget for those walking under the sun. These portable fans offer instant cooling, making outdoor activities much more bearable.

These items are trending not only in the UAE but across Middle East, traders said.

“These fans have become a fashion statement in the UAE. They are available in various colours, sizes, and functions. We have sold over 5,000 pieces in just two and a half months,” said Andrew Hong, a wholesaler at the BB section of Dragon Mart in Dubai.

One can get it for Dh20 at various stores.

2. Cooling covers for car seat

If you have parked your car under the sun, you know that you would be coming back to a hot seat (literally). And if you're in a hurry, you would be forced to bear the heat — but not if you have these cushion covers.

With tiny fans installed within the cushion, the cooling car seat cover provides immediate relief.

“Not many residents know about these car seat cooling covers. Whenever they see this here or at the Deira market, they would be curious enough to enquire and buy one," Hong said. "It's such a relief to have one installed in your car."

These cushion covers with built-in fans are available for Dh150 at Dragon Mart.

3. Neck fans

The thing with small, portable fans is that you'll have to hold it — which is not always possible when your hands are full and you have to walk outside. Neck fans solve this issue.

“Some models focus on cooling one's head, while others are equipped with multiple fans that could cool the entire upper body,” said Shahid Hassan, a seller at Gargash Market in Deira.

“The more advanced versions even feature built-in coolers, where users can add cold water for enhanced cooling,” said Hassan.

Neck fans are sold for Dh30.

4. Car seat fans

Do you want to feel that cool breeze from the moment you enter your car? Then this unique gadget is for you.

The fan is installed between the seat and the head rest, targeting the neck and head area. You'll feel the cool air seeping through your clothes, bringing much-needed relief.

5. Inflatable pools

A hit among families, inflatable pools can be easily set up in the backyard, creating a fun activity for children.

Just fill them with water, and you have a mini oasis right at home where kids can splash around and beat the heat.

6. Dehumidifier