Mum of four marks 45th birthday by raising UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

'It was an incredible experience. Call it a mid-life crisis or whatever you want, but now I’m hooked. I’m hungry for more,' she said

by

Mazhar Farooqui
Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 4:25 PM

A Dubai-based mother of four marked her 45th birthday this month by summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak. Standing at 19,341 feet (5,895 meters), the mountain was the perfect setting for Sofya Shamuzova to plant the UAE flag at the summit. The Ukrainian-born businesswoman said the climb was both a personal challenge and a tribute to the country she now calls home.

“I’ve spent more than half of my life in the UAE, so it’s only fitting that I planted the UAE flag. This country has given me so much,” said Sofya, who runs several businesses, including a hospitality interiors company and a food and beverage chain in Dubai.


Sofya plans to scale all Seven Summits, starting with the 4,982-meter-tall Mount Vinson in Antarctica in January 2025, followed by Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Elbrus, and Carstensz Pyramid.

“I had originally planned to climb Kilimanjaro around my 40th birthday, but the pandemic and business commitments forced me to delay,” she said in an conversation with Khaleej Times.

Her determination stems from personal history and her father’s influence. In 2021, Sofya trekked 16 kilometres to Poland in freezing conditions to escape the war in Ukraine. Reflecting on her childhood, she said, “My father always pushed me to achieve. He wanted a boy, but when I was born, he put me into sports. By age 11, I was already joining him on climbs, including one at Victory Peak in Central Asia.”

For her Kilimanjaro ascent, Sofya trained under Yussup Shamuzov, an 84-year-old boxing legend and doctor for mountain expeditions. "His experience was invaluable," she noted, adding that his guidance was essential for both physical and mental preparation.

Sofya set off on the expedition with her eldest son, his friend, and a videographer. While only she and the videographer made it to the summit, she described the journey as deeply rewarding. “It was an incredible experience. Call it a mid-life crisis or whatever you want, but now I’m hooked. I’m hungry for more.”

Reflecting on the significance of the climb, Sofya added, “Climbing Kilimanjaro wasn’t just about reaching the top—it was about showing my children, and women everywhere, that we can chase big dreams while being mothers and professionals. We can do it all.”

“I wanted to prove to myself, and to others, that with the right mindset and determination, anything is possible,” Sofya said.

