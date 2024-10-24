Multiple Indian aircraft receive security alerts while in flight; airline monitoring situation

Photo: Reuters

Multiple flights of Akasa Air received security alerts on Thursday, as stated by an airline spokesperson, ANI reported.

The airline's emergency response teams are currently monitoring the situation and "are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities", it added in the statement.

It further added that it was following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the airline's teams on ground are "prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort".

This comes after a series of bomb threats received by Indian carriers over the past two weeks.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the other concerned ministries to make required amendments in the existing laws to make them more stringent to deal with the cases of hoax bomb threats for flights, ministry's sources said.