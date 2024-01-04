More than 1.2 million passengers travelled through Dubai around New Year

Gopal, a former Dubai resident for 23 years, said he was there when DDF made its first draw in 1999
As Dubai locals and residents wind down their New Year celebrations, marked by breathtaking fireworks and extravagant parties, the numbers reveal a record-breaking influx of travellers to the emirate during the holiday season. Dubai has once again emerged as a top destination for tourists seeking unforgettable experience during New Year's Eve celebrations.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) on Thursday reported a remarkable surge in traveller numbers to Dubai during the New Year holiday season. From December 27, 2023, to January 1, 2024, over 1.2 million passengers pass through Dubai's air, land, and sea ports, solidifying the city's reputation as a global hotspot.
The peak of this travel surge occurred on December 30, 2023, with an astounding 224,380 passengers passing through Dubai in a single day. This remarkable volume underscores Dubai's allure as an international destination for travellers seeking memorable experiences.
The travel statistics are distributed across various ports, with the majority of approximately 1.14 million travellers being handled by Dubai's airports. The land ports facilitated the movement of 76,376 passengers, while the sea ports catered to 27,108 travellers. Overall, the period saw 693,018 arrivals compared to 546,610 departures.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), emphasised that the impressive statistics heightened the city's status as a preferred choice for individuals worldwide. He expressed his pride in Dubai's reputation among the millions who selected it as their New Year's celebration destination, noting that Dubai's GDRFA, airports, and ports consistently deliver exceptional experiences to visitors year-round.
Dubai's remarkable ability to attract a significant number of visitors during the New Year holiday season further solidifies its position as a global hub for tourism and travel. With its world-class infrastructure, exceptional hospitality, and diverse attractions, the emirate continues to captivate the hearts and minds of travellers from around the world.
ALSO READ:
Gopal, a former Dubai resident for 23 years, said he was there when DDF made its first draw in 1999
He used his trademark dark humour to emphasise the need for a paradigm shift in how Arabs are represented globally
Authority attributed the successful organisation of the events to the public's compliance with instructions
Al Gergawi called out the double standards and political agendas hindering true resolution of the Palestinian cause
The rapid non-stop scanning technology has a capacity of up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles, and 150 buses per hour
Two other participants to drive away in luxury vehicles
Despite an advisory issued before the start of the movie warning not to take pictures and videos, many still indulge in the practice
He was on his way to his farm when contact was lost