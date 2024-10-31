'Month of UAE festivals': Residents rush to shop, decorate homes ahead of Flag Day

As Flag Day approaches on November 1, UAE families are flocking to shopping centres and souqs to stock up on accessories that display their patriotism. Among them is the Al Hammadi family, who have made it a tradition to prepare for the festivities with enthusiasm.

While speaking to Khaleej Times, Umm Mohammed Al Hammadi, an Emirati mother of seven, was looking through a collection of hair ornaments — which sewn with threads of the UAE flag's colours — for her three daughters. "This is the Emirati month," she told Khaleej Times. "From Flag Day until National Day, we see the streets and houses decorated with flags and the colours of the flag. This is when we know that the month of celebrations is approaching. [Whether] young [or] old, we love this day,” she added.

Stores in Dubai have come alive with the national colours. Flags, along with children's clothing adorned in its vibrant hues, dresses, T-shirts, hats, and scarves line the shelves. The entrance is decked out with UAE flags. Shoppers can purchase an array of items, including toys decorated with the national flag and military symbols, alongside scarves featuring pictures of the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE President. Embroidered phrases like 'May your glory last, O homeland' resonate with visitors.

The centre is abuzz with decorations, gifts, and distributions, as citizens prepare for the day by exchanging gifts and celebrating with loved ones.

Sisters Widema and Hessa Mohamed have also joined the shopping spree, excitedly planning to decorate their home for Flag Day. This year, they are eager to replace the flag at their house with a brand new one, marking the occasion with a family gathering. The sisters have a clear vision of how they want to celebrate, focusing on creating a festive atmosphere filled with the spirit of unity and pride.

"We want our home to reflect the joy and pride of this day," Widema explained as they browse through the colourful decorations. "We love the moments when you see everyone on their rooftop replacing the flags or children on the streets wearing the scarves and carrying the flags.”

Retail stores all set

Major retailers across the emirates are increasing their efforts to offer an extensive range of patriotic products. This annual celebration, which symbolises the unity and pride of the nation, has prompted shops to enhance their inventory to cater to the growing demand from customers.

This year, shoppers can expect a vibrant selection of items at popular stores in Sharjah and Dubai.

Flags Available in various sizes, t-shirts, caps, and scarves adorned with the national colours, decorative banners and wall art designed, and accessories from pins to keychains, customers can find an array of themed items to be used in schools, workplace or even their homes.

Retailers are taking no chances this year, significantly increasing their stock levels. Abdullah Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, owner of Emirates markets in Sharjah, shared, "As the occasion of Flag Day and National Day celebrations approaches, we are working hard in the markets of the UAE to meet customer demands for these great events. "We continuously strive to diversify our products and explore new offerings to provide to customers during these occasions, while also increasing the quantity each time so that customers find everything they need to celebrate these noble occasions." This strategic move comes as businesses anticipate a surge in sales as Flag Day draws near. Another shop in Sharjah, Aswaq Al Seyouh Gifts, has dedicated a whole corner in the entrance of the store for these products, and there is still a large quantity being arranged.