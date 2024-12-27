'Moment of pure joy': Abu Dhabi watchman wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket e-draw

A 60-year-old Indian building watchman, who works tirelessly to support his family, won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket's Millionaire e-draw.

Nampally Rajamallaiah, who is from Hyderabad, lives alone in Abu Dhabi while his wife stays back in India. His children, though brought to the UAE, live separately, adding to the quiet sacrifices he has made for their future.

Rajamallaiah, who has called Abu Dhabi home for the past three decades, described his win as "a moment of pure joy".

Four years ago, he learned about Big Ticket from friends but only purchased entries occasionally when he could gather enough savings to join a group.

This time, he pooled resources with 20 close friends, never imagining that their collective effort would lead to such an extraordinary moment.

He said: "I started buying tickets again two months ago, and when I got the call, I was completely overwhelmed. Words can't describe the happiness I felt—it was unlike anything I've experienced before. This is my first win, and it means so much." "The prize will be shared with my friends, who were part of this journey, and the rest will go towards securing my family's future. Winning has made me feel incredibly lucky, and I'll continue participating. Seeing my win, everyone around me is motivated to give Big Ticket a shot", he added.