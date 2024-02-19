Missing Sharjah teen with autism found safe after more than 24 hours

The toddler had a genetic disorder that affected one of his eyelids, resulting in a narrow eye opening
The 18-year-old Sharjah teen who went missing over the weekend has been found safe and sound. Felix Jeby, who has autism, was successfully located on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
His father, Jeby Thomas, expressed relief at being reunited with his only son. "By God's grace, he's with us," he said in a message to Khaleej Times, expressing immense gratitude for the support received during the ordeal.
Felix went missing during a shopping trip to City Centre Sharjah with his mother and sister on Saturday evening. He was last seen behind the mall at 8:45 pm on Saturday, prompting a frantic search by his worried parents and Sharjah Police.
Further details are awaited as the family embraces their son, marking the end of a harrowing chapter and the beginning of a joyous reunion.
