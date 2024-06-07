Midday breaks in UAE: Over 6,000 rest stations to be provided for delivery riders

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 12:06 PM

More than 6,000 rest stations will be provided for delivery service workers across the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources has announced.

These stations will be set up as collaborations between government entities and the private sector. The riders will be able to access these locations on an interactive map and use them on their Midday breaks.

These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15.

This initiative is a part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide them with a safe working environment.