Michael Jabri-Pickett appointed editor-in-chief of Khaleej Times

It was a casual 5km run around Dubai Marina Walk and it was a show of solidarity and having a moment of contemplation while running together
With 20 years of experience in the Gulf, Jabri-Pickett takes the helm of Dubai’s oldest and longest-running English media organisation.
He and his wife and their children moved to the UAE in 2003. He began his career in Dubai with Gulf News before helping launch Emirates Today in 2005. In 2007, he moved to Abu Dhabi, where he was instrumental in helping launch The National newspaper in 2008.
In 2019, after 16 years and five news organisations in the UAE, he moved to Doha to set up and run the newsroom at Qatar Foundation.
“It is a thrill to return to where it all started for me in the Middle East,” Jabri-Pickett said. “Dubai is an exciting place to live and this opportunity with KT is a wonderful chance to continue to tell amazing stories about the people who live in the community in which we publish. My job is to help us tell those stories."
