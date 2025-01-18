Meet UAE's first all-women Esports team who made global debut at world championship in Riyadh

The UAE’s first all-female Esports team made their highly anticipated global debut at the World Esports Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last November. It was a historic moment that not only highlighted the remarkable skills of the team but also marked a significant leap in empowering women in Esports, a field traditionally dominated by men.

Among the members of the UAE female team were Moza Khalid (25), Fatima Al Ansari (24), and Mariam Al Shamisi (34), who each shared their journey from gaming enthusiasts to competitive athletes representing the UAE on a global platform.

Moza Khalid, from Sharjah, recalls how her journey began with classic titles like Ninja Gaiden on PlayStation. “From a young age, I was fascinated by the immersive world of gaming. It started with Ninja Gaiden, which sparked my curiosity and love for games,” she told Khaleej Times.

As her gaming skills developed, so did her desire to compete. “I initially played for fun, but as I honed my abilities and gained recognition within the community, the idea of competitive gaming felt like a natural progression,” Moza shared.

Fatima Al Ansari, who also hails from Sharjah, discovered her love for gaming while playing casual games on her iPad. “I would complete all the games, but Mobile Legends was the first online game I played,” she explained. “It was by chance that I discovered it. Watching League of Legends, I wondered why there wasn’t a similar game available for mobile. After some research, we found Mobile Legends, and that’s when things took off.”

Mariam Al Shamisi, from Dubai, has deep roots in gaming. “My uncle introduced me to computers and games at an early age. Growing up, electronics were part of my world. Every new device released would arrive at our home first,” she said. “That exposure to gaming and technology ignited my passion.”

Defining moment

November 2024 marked a defining moment in the careers of these women, as they represented the UAE’s first women’s esports team at the World Esports Championships in Riyadh. The competition was a milestone not only for the athletes but for the broader UAE gaming community.

Moza said: “It was a surreal feeling. When we first arrived in Riyadh, it didn’t hit me that I was part of the first-ever women’s team from the UAE competing globally.”

“It was a mix of excitement, pride, and pressure to represent my country. But it was an amazing experience, and I learned so much about teamwork and staying calm under pressure,” she added.

Fatima recalled the moment she set foot on the global stage with immense pride. She shared: “Being part of the first UAE women’s Esports team was such a rewarding experience. I remember thinking that we were making history, and the sense of responsibility to do well for my country was powerful.

For Mariam, the event was a culmination of years of hard work. “It was a dream come true. It felt like everything I had worked for came to life when I stood on that stage. Representing my country and being part of this historic moment was beyond exciting,” she added.

Strong family support

Behind the success of these athletes lies the unwavering support of their families. Moza credits her family, particularly her mother and friends, for always encouraging her to pursue her passion. “They never questioned my commitment to gaming. Even when I started considering competitive gaming, they were right there with me,” she shared with pride.

Fatima’s journey also owes much to her sister and mother, who have been her biggest cheerleaders. She noted: “My sister has always played with me, and my mom has been incredibly supportive, never once telling us to stop or reduce our gaming time. They’ve always encouraged me to follow my dreams.” For Mariam, balancing gaming with her personal life has been challenging but made easier by the support of her family. “My family has always been understanding, even when I’m juggling gaming with raising my children. It’s not easy, but their encouragement makes it all possible,” she added. Inspiring the next generation of female gamers The debut of the UAE women’s Esports team marks an important step in the broader mission of empowering women in Esports across the region, as well as inspiring the next generation of female gamers to believe in their potential and pursue their passion without fear of limitations. “My ambition is to keep improving as a player and establish myself internationally,” said Moza, adding: “But it’s also about paving the way for more women to join the Esports community. We need to inspire others to take that first step and show them that they, too, can compete at the highest levels.” “I hope the UAE women’s team is recognised as one of the strongest in the world. Our success on the global stage is proof that with dedication, we can achieve anything. I want to be part of a movement that helps the next generation of female gamers rise and thrive,” Mariam said. Fatima is equally driven to make an impact. “We’ve shown that there’s space for women in Esports, and I want to encourage more young girls to pursue this passion. Esports is not just a game; it’s a chance to develop, grow, and achieve greatness,” she added. The team’s appearance at the World Esports Championships is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful journey as the UAE is well on its way to becoming a powerhouse in global Esports. With players like Moza, Fatima, and Mariam leading the charge, the country’s women’s Esports scene is set to continue to flourish. ALSO READ: Inside UAE's gaming cafés where top players can win prizes worth thousands of dirhams