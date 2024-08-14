Meet UAE woman exploring the depths of the oceans, honouring friend's memory

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Hamda Al Mansouri, a 42-year-old Emirati diver, has pushed the boundaries of her sport, which she began taking part in out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the lockdown, I was feeling depressed and wanted to explore either the skies or the depths of the earth," she recalled. "That's when I saw a video about diving and decided to take the plunge."

From her initial pool sessions to her first open-water dives, Hamda was captivated by the underwater world. "The moment the oxygen regulator went in my mouth, I was mesmerised. I couldn't talk, but I could just look around and feel the peace and serenity of this different environment," she told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pushing the limits

Driven by her curiosity to explore beyond the recreational diving limit of 40 metres, Hamda embarked on a rigorous training regimen to master technical diving.

"I kept asking myself, 'What lies beyond 40 meters?' I knew I had to push my limits and learn how to manage my gas consumption and other technical aspects," she explained.

Within just three years, Hamda not only became a technical diver but also earned her instructor certification, becoming a master instructor. "I was determined to reach this level as quickly as possible, as I had a dream to dive to 100 metres with my friend and instructor, Ahmed Al Mazmi," she shared. Tragically, Ahmed passed away in a car accident, fuelling Hamda's resolve to honour his memory by completing their shared dream.

"After Ahmed's passing, I almost quit diving altogether, but my friends encouraged me to continue, saying I was one of the best in the field," Hamda recounted. "That's when I decided to become an instructor, not just a technical diver, to carry on Ahmed's legacy and teach others the skills he had imparted to me."

Hamda's journey has not been without its challenges. The risks involved in technical diving, such as managing gas consumption and navigating high-pressure environments, require meticulous planning and execution. "There are a lot of formulas and calculations to consider," she explained. "I have to know exactly how much air I'm consuming per breath and plan my dives accordingly, with a rule of thirds for safety."

In technical diving, the 1/3 rule – dividing total gas supply into three parts – ensures divers have enough gas for the descent, return, and emergencies.

Despite the inherent dangers, Hamda's passion for the sport and her desire to push the boundaries of human exploration has driven her to reach remarkable depths. In just one year as an instructor, she has trained 29 divers, sharing her knowledge and inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.