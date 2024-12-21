Meet UAE expat who studies Arabic dialect spoken by tribes in RAK mountains

Mark Shockley

American expat in UAE, Mark Shockley is on a mission to study one of the UAE's least-documented dialects, Shehhi Arabic, which is spoken by various tribes in the mountainous regions of Ras Al Khaimah.

Mark Shockley, a 37-year-old linguistic researcher from Texas, has embarked on a fascinating journey to study one of UAE's least-documented dialects, Shehhi Arabic, also called 'Ru'us Al Jibal' Arabic.

This unique dialect is spoken by various tribes in the mountainous regions of Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Oman, showcasing a linguistic tapestry that remains largely unexplored.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shockley's journey into the Arabic language began in 2014 when he lived in Qatar. Inspired by his surroundings, he immersed himself in learning the language, enrolling in Qatar University's Arabic for Non-Native Speakers (ANNS) program. "I assumed that anyone moving to an Arab country would want to learn Arabic," he shared. His studies in Modern Standard Arabic laid the foundation for his growing fascination with the region's diverse dialects.

Shehhi Arabic and its complexities

While conducting his master's research on Qatari Arabic, Shockley's interest expanded to include the Emirati dialects. This led him to propose groundbreaking research into Shehhi Arabic – a dialect that needed more academic attention. "What drew me to this study was the realisation that no comprehensive fieldwork had been conducted in this area," he said.

His research has uncovered the complexities of Shehhi Arabic, such as its varied pronunciations across tribes and regions. For instance, differences exist in pronouncing certain letters between coastal and mountain communities.

Shockley also emphasises the importance of terminology in describing the dialect. While 'Shehhi' is widely recognised, terms like 'Musannam Arabic' or 'Ru'us Al Jibal Arabic' are considered to represent its diversity better.

By refining the terminology, linguists aim to acknowledge the distinct identities within the broader dialect group, moving away from a one-size-fits-all label.

English Gulf Arabic (Ras Al Khaimah) Shihhi Arabic (coast) Shihhi Arabic (inland) coffee ghawah ~ gahwah qahwī qaḥwah sun shams shāmis, shamis shimis, shimish winter shita ʾishtī ishta water māy ʾilmō ʾilmō, ʾilmā tooth ẓirs ḍiris wiris I ʾana ʾana ʾōna, ʾūna you (m.) ʾintih, ʾint ʾantī ʾinta you (f.) ʾintī ʾantīn ʾantīn we niḥna, niḥin hnīn, nahnīn hnīn This shift is rooted in the fact that at least four tribes speak this dialect: Shehhi, Zuhuri, Habsi, and Shamili. Collectively referred to as Qaba'al Al Shuhuh, these tribes are all based in Ras Al Khaimah. He has conducted extensive interviews with local speakers and analysed recordings. Inspired by the works of scholars Dr Maryam Bishek, Ali Muhammad bin Jadid Al Haslamani Al Shehhi, Ahmed Mohamed Obaid, and David Wilmsen, who have written about Emirati dialects and documented regional culture and language. Through these efforts, he has refined his understanding of the dialect, focusing on how it is spoken in daily rather than formal settings. Shockley's dedication highlights a broader trend among expatriates in the UAE who are passionate about immersing themselves in the country's rich linguistic and cultural heritage. His work contributes to linguistic scholarship and fosters a deeper appreciation for the diversity within Emirati Arabic. ALSO READ: UAE: How this Golden Visa recipient started Arabic learning platform after 'embarrassing' incident