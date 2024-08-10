Meet the UAE police officer who uncovered 183 money laundering cases in 15 years

Maj Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi — Supplied photo

Maj Saad Ahmed Al Marzooqi, a senior Abu Dhabi Police officer, is bringing with him more than 15 years of service uncovering money laundering cases and financial embezzlement to his new post. He was recently appointed as the first Emirati member of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) International Cooperation Review Team.

FATF is an international body that gathers countries — from the US to China — to tackle financial crime. It sets international standards to prevent the risk of illicit money flows and makes assessments whether countries are taking effective action against money laundering and other financial crimes, including terrorist organisation financing.

During the 15-year period he had worked with the police force, Al Marzooqi had exposed 183 money laundering cases that are related to drugs and financial embezzlement. He had also created a database of incidents, which contributed to an increase in convictions from a monthly average of 3 to 14.

Officials said Al Marzooqi's appointment to the FATF is a boost to the UAE’s global efforts against money laundering. Early this year, the country was removed from the global watchlist of countries that were placed in 2022 under enhanced due diligence because of “vulnerability to money laundering".

Certified international expert

Al Marzooqi is a certified international expert in anti-money laundering crimes and an international assessor for the FATF in East Asia and North Africa. He said he would work to support countries that suffer from strategic deficiencies to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. He will also participate in the FATF’s joint group mission for Africa and the Middle East to evaluate the action plan of one of the African countries.