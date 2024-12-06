Meet the UAE women braving challenges of life at sea

Sharifa Yousif. Photos: Supplied

Sharifa Yousif had a phobia of the sea since she almost drowned when she was five and lost a brother to it before she could even talk.

Determined to overcome her fears and break through a challenging male-dominated field, her first sea swim 18 years later started with a jump from the top of an 8m-high vessel, as part of a sea-rescue drill during her cadetship programme.

“When I stepped up for the jump, I felt scared, but they warned me not to look down, so I just closed my eyes and jumped; as soon as I hit the water it felt so good to be back in the sea,” the 23-year-old senior cadet told Khaleej Times.

“I asked my peers to jump before me, and when I saw them land safely in the water, I was more encouraged to go for it.”

Intrigued by the unique circumstances of offshore marine life, Yousif enrolled in Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) in 2019. Two years later, she began her practical cadetship programme, joining the first batch of young Emirati women at Adnoc Group’s offshore marine force.

The ladies are trained to combat any potential crises on board with emergency response drills on sea rescues, extinguishing fires, first aid, and CPR.

“In case there were any emergencies at sea, we can be self-sufficient and save a person’s life without the need for a paramedic or a firefighter on board.”

The team of seven had to prove they were equally compatible with their male counterparts to endure the long harsh sea journeys.

“It was difficult at first; we were a group of passionate women who wanted to do the job full on. At first, our male colleagues used to give us special treatment and worry about giving us too much load; like they would say ‘this is too heavy for her; don’t wake her up too early, let her rest’, but we proved that we were equally devoted to get the job done.

“Experiencing the job on the ground was very different from studying it in a classroom.”

Even though she could’ve applied for her licence after 12 months of training, Yousif said she decided to voluntarily extend her cadetship to 18 months so she could gain more expertise.

“I was always curious about how vessels remain stable during harsh weather conditions and rough sea. I learned to stabilise the cargo so that it maintains its balance; this is usually the role of a chief mate, but I managed to do it after 18 months of training.”

In two months, Yousif plans to sit for her certification exam to become a maritime officer. “It’ll be an oral test on everything we learnt from A to Z”.

“I am ready for it, I studied very well and gained adequate practical experience; I can’t wait to be an official female maritime officer on board, not just a trainee,” she added. “It’s a big accomplishment; we’re all waiting for it.”

Her first official trip will be a four-month return journey to Japan — her longest by far.

“I will miss my sister’s wedding as it coincides with this mission, I could’ve chosen to stay for the wedding and reschedule assignments, but I’m keen on meeting work priorities.”

She said her family accepted her long absences after her mother convinced them that she had to chase her dreams.

She said her family accepted her long absences after her mother convinced them that she had to chase her dreams.

"I will miss a lot on social life though," she said. Life on board Dana Al Adawi, who recently received her marine officer status, said the valuable relationships gained offshore compensate for the social events one misses onshore. "There are usually 24 crew members on a medium-sized vessel. We socialise and celebrate each other's birthdays as well as national celebrations, and we have a variety of leisure facilities — a fully equipped gym, a library, TV, internet," said the 22-year-old. The support she found from her colleagues, whenever she felt 'down', was a highlight for her, she added. "Working offshore can be very challenging to endure — even men find it difficult. But if you fancy a challenge, this field will give you a beautiful satisfactory feeling." Despite her grandfather being a sea captain, working in the sea was not something of interest to Al Adawi while growing up. However, the rarity of the field among her peers was what motivated her to join. "When I started my cadetship, I was the only woman on board. And when I stood behind the wheel the first time, I felt like I was in a different realm. When we took a break, I told them I felt like I was in a dream, woke up for a bit, and will get back to it after the break." She is looking forward to her first offshore trip as an officer in a few months. "I expect it to be a different experience than sailing as a cadet, it will be tougher and more serious," she said.