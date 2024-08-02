Meet Emirati who helped thousands of illegal expats, stranded workers

During this period, violators will be allowed to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines
Ali Saeed Alkaabi has become a beacon of hope for many expats in the UAE, dedicating his life to serving the expat community after retiring at a young age. In 2013, he retired from his full-time job and began working in various positions within UAE government entities.
Alkaabi’s journey began when he saw first-hand the fear and confusion that many expats experienced when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law. This prompted his simple but profound realisation — expats often struggle with understanding local laws and procedures, and they needed guidance and support.
Determined to make a difference, Ali decided to dedicate his life to helping these individuals navigate their legal challenges, offering them advice as well as legal solution.
Reflecting on his mission, Alkaabi said that nearly everyone, at some point, may have had unknowingly violated laws or may have committed minor offences. “In the UAE, where 90 percent of the population is expat, this can be especially daunting. Instead of approaching the authorities, many turn to typing centres for advice. I urge everyone to contact the relevant authorities—we are here to solve your problems.”
Alkaabi’s dedication has seen him guide thousands of expats through difficult situations, from overstaying their visas to more severe legal issues. “The expat community often doesn’t realise how accommodating UAE law can be. Their issues can be easily resolved, but first, they must understand the nature of their violations,” he said.
Despite having helped thousands of expats since 2013, Alkaabi humbly said: “I don’t know the exact number of people I’ve assisted, it’s been over ten years. I really don’t keep count.”
However, there's this one story that Alkaabi vividly remembers. According to him, there was a Pakistani expat who had been living in the country illegally for over five years. Because he had overstayed his visa, he was facing fines amounting to hundred thousand dirhams. "His situation seemed dire but I still prepared his documents and filed them for legal procedures," Alkaabi recalled. "He wanted to continue residing in the UAE and he was working hard to find a job, and luckily, his fine was reduced through the help of a public prosecutor so he only had to pay the minimum amount."
Alkaabi further recalled that during the peak of Covid-19, the expat sought his help. "He asked me if I could help him find a job so he can continue to support his family back home." Alkaabi mentioned that he was able to help the expat get a job that allowed him to manage his expenses until he could return home in 2023.
Alkaabi’s efforts have primarily benefited labourers, who often suffer the most from illegal residency issues. These workers are frequently brought to the UAE on visit visas by manpower companies that later shut down, leaving the labourers stranded without valid residency. “Many of these workers have been repatriated with the help of the relevant authorities,” Alkaabi shared.
“Numerous small businesses and companies closed down, with owners fleeing the country without formally cancelling their licenses, leaving employees in a legal limbo,” said Alkaabi, recalling how the Covid pandemic worsened the plight of many expats. “Employees couldn’t even cancel their visas, leaving them stranded for years.”.
As an advisor on government-related matters for thousands of expatriate workers in the UAE, Alkaabi's tireless efforts and commitment have restored hope for many who had lost it, making him a cherished figure among the expat community.
Currently, Ali serves as a member of the Youth Council in Hatta, continuing his invaluable work and extending his hand to those in need.
