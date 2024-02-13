Meet Emirati volunteers who ensure smooth operations at World Governments Summit

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Volunteering plays a crucial role in the lives of Emiratis, who actively contribute to society through their selfless service. These individuals are motivated by the UAE's emphasis on volunteering, as highlighted by the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. By participating in initiatives such as the WGS, they not only gain valuable skills and expand their networks but also make a positive impact on society.

Volunteers are going above and beyond at the summit, which features more than 4,000 attendees and 110 active dialogues and sessions. This dedicated team ensures smooth operations and a seamless experience for the attendees.

Meera Al Blooshi, a 28-year-old Emirati lawyer, brought her extensive volunteering experience to the WGS. While this was her first time volunteering at the summit, Meera had previously volunteered at COP28 and actively participated in various crisis response efforts, such as the 'Bridge of Goodness' campaign with the Red Crescent during the Turkey earthquake, and the 'Tarahum - UAE Relief Campaign for Gaza' to aid those affected by the war in Gaza.

Meera Al Blooshi

The veteran volunteer, despite her busy schedule, managed to attend the summit while working remotely as a lawyer, demonstrating her commitment to both her profession and voluntary service.

When asked about the motivation behind their volunteer work, Meera highlighted the influence of the UAE's leadership. "Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has always emphasised the importance of volunteering, and we always follow our leader's commands," she said to Khaleej Times.

Another volunteer, Mohamed Abdelrazek, a 23-year-old fresh graduate, saw the WGS as a great chance to network, learn new skills, and expand his social circle. Having previously volunteered at an examination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mohamed understood the value of contributing to important initiatives and making a positive impact on society.

Mohamed Abdelrazek

Many of the volunteers had already participated in the WGS before, such as Meera bin Hafedh, a government worker who stepped down from her role as an organiser to serve as a volunteer for the second consecutive year.

Meera bin Hafedh

“Volunteering is one of my hobbies actually, to get the chance to take part in such great event and meet all these amazing people is just wonderful,” She said

As part of her responsibilities, Meera and her fellow volunteers were entrusted with the task of managing protocols, guiding guests to their sessions, and ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

The government's encouragement of volunteerism has instilled a sense of civic duty in individuals like Meera, Mohamed, and countless others, inspiring them to actively contribute to society.

The volunteers' dedication and selflessness played a critical role in the success of the World Government Summit. Their efforts ensured that attendees had a seamless experience, enabling meaningful dialogue, and fostering connections among global leaders. Their commitment to volunteerism exemplifies the spirit of community engagement and active citizenship that lies at the heart of the UAE's vision for a prosperous and inclusive future.

